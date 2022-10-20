Michael Symon Named The Most Underrated Meat In The US

Put simply, Americans are obsessed with meat. According to the BBC, Americans consume more meat per capita on average than any other country in the world. Of course, not all meats are created equal in the eyes of consumers. In fact, evidence suggests that poultry is America's favorite meat. According to Our World in Data, Americans eat upward of 122 lbs per capita each year, with beef following at 81.74 lbs, pork at 66.18 lbs, and lamb trailing far behind at about 1 lb.

Of course, if anyone is going to know what to make of all this data, a celebrity chef seems like the perfect person to ask about it. Michael Symon is a celebrity restauranteur and TV personality known for his lead role on Food Network's "Burgers, Brew & 'Que." From B Spot Burgers to Mabel's BBQ, Symon's many Cleveland-based restaurants prove one thing: He knows his meat from head to tail, inside and out.

On October 20, Symon replied to a tweet from a fan who pointed out how scarcely lamb is eaten in the U.S. @TheMassessment wrote, "Lamb is one of the most slept on meats.....flavorful and delicious." From the numbers above it's hard to disagree with the first half of the tweeter's reply. However, Symon's retweet pointed out a type of meat that Americans pay even less attention to.