Rick Martínez On The Biggest Pasta Mistake You're Making - Exclusive

To salt or not to salt? That seems to be the never-ending cooking question. Rick Martínez put the debate to rest as he told Mashed, "Whenever I make pasta for my friends, or even in professional kitchens, I'll get a comment, 'Wow, this tastes like pasta from a restaurant.' I didn't really understand what that meant until I was like, 'It's because people get really shy or afraid of salting their pasta water.' You really do need to salt it to the point where the water is almost inedibly salty." In fact, Martínez advised salting your pasta water until it's "almost stronger than seawater."

According to the cookbook author, about "10% of the weight of the water" should be salt. If the pasta water is under-seasoned, you may only taste the sauce rather than the pasta. Martínez added that the only exception to this rule is if you are using the pasta water specifically for the sauce, as you don't want the sauce to be overly salty. Otherwise, the former Bon Appétit senior editor recommended heavily seasoning for both fresh and boxed pasta: "If you have good pasta, then you want to taste it."

