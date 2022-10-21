How A Head Of Lettuce Outlasted Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss

Anyone who has British friends or who is a fan of British comedy will agree that satire, sarcasm, irony, and absurdity are the pillars of British humor. As GB Mag puts it, nothing is off limits, including high-ranking government officials and the Royal Family. It should come as no surprise that its former Prime Minister Liz Truss's last week in office was measured in the lifespan of a head of iceberg lettuce.

The idea was first sparked by the venerable publication The Economist, which had pointed out that because of a series of events like the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the short-circuiting of her country's economy with an ill-thought-out economic plan Truss was only in charge for seven days. This was equivalent to the lifespan of a head of lettuce, the publication pointed out before slapping Truss with the nickname "The Iceberg Lady."

And "cos" the label was too difficult to resist, British tabloid Daily Star decided it would pit the hapless Truss against a googly-eyed head of iceberg lettuce, per The Washington Post. A simple question was posed: "Can Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?" The contest was shared via Twitter.