Starbucks Japan Just Debuted A Bright Purple Halloween Frappuccino

Forget pumpkin spice — Starbucks Japan has moved on with a new seasonally appropriate beverage. This particular Asian arm of the coffee giant is known for pushing the envelope on creative drinks. In the past, Starbucks Japan has cultivated some pretty unique beverage options, according to The Travel, including the Sakura blossom latte, which is flavored with cherry blossom and even has pink strawberry chocolate as a topping! Then there's the chocolate pretzel mocha frappuccino, which is generally reserved for the Valentine's Day menu.

Now, Starbucks Japan is getting into the Halloween spirit with its latest drink option, the purple Halloween frappuccino. This comes hot on the heels of other successful food-related Halloween ventures, like McDonald's revitalized Halloween bucket Happy Meals. But like many Starbucks beverages, this drink is meant to be more of a treat than anything else. In fact, Starbucks Japan notes its "dessert-like taste" on its official product description. The way the baristas manage to generate that purple coloring, however, is far less conventional than some boring old flavorless food-safe dye.