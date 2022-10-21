Australia In Turmoil After McDonald's Drops Regular Sprite For Zero Sugar Version

McDonald's Sprite is somewhat of a legacy; for years, customers have claimed that Sprite at McDonald's tastes better than Sprite in any other medium. Twitter is flooded with folks who feel this way. "Thinking about him, but by him I mean a large sprite from McDonalds," one tweet read. Another person wrote, "McDonald's sprite never misses."

Believe it or not, there's an explainable reason why Sprite served at McDonald's rises above. "We have four different levels of filtration before the water makes it to our soda tower," McDonald's franchise owner James McIntyre said to Reader's Digest. "We change the water filters at least every six months, and the water is pre-chilled before mixing with the syrup." These factors along with regular quality inspections help soft drinks at McDonald's stay tasty. Furthermore, food interactions can also make beverages taste different. "A bit of salt may enhance your perception of sweetness," Monell Chemical Senses Center's Paul Wise said of pairing your beverage with french fries.

The end of the era may be upon us, however, as the same thing that has Twitter users rejoicing is what Australian McDonald's fans are now mourning.