Inflation Is So Bad That Aldi UK Might Start Selling Edible Insects

It's no secret that inflation has been seriously affecting countless consumers around the world, and that extends to food as well. If you've been to a grocery store at some point in the past year, you've likely seen inflation in action. As CNN reported in September, food prices have risen 11.4% with a 13.5% increase in grocery prices in particular. For context, food prices haven't had an annual cost bump this big in over 40 years.

In one Reddit thread from earlier this year in the 'EatCheapandHealthy' subreddit, a user questioned how much everyone's grocery costs have gone up recently, lamenting how difficult it is to find anything budget-friendly at grocery stores. The simple query got 127 responses, with many stating that not only are they paying more for groceries on average, but that they're getting less food for that money.

While many consumers are trying to figure out how exactly to make their food budget stretch in response to the rising costs, it seems grocery stores are beginning to brainstorm potential solutions as well. In response to climbing food prices, the grocery chain Aldi apparently decided to think outside the box and look into alternative forms of protein — namely, it's considering stocking edible insects on store shelves, a choice that might become increasingly common in the future.