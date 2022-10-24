A New Ranch Flavored Bugles Just Hit The Shelves

It seems like everything can come in ranch these days, and we are here for it. You can make anything you want ranch-flavored with seasoning packets or a bottle of ranch dressing if you're so inclined. The gold standard of ranch-flavored snacks, the Cool Ranch Dorito, is still going strong since it debuted in the 1980s. It's an immediate nostalgia trip because they taste just as good as they did when your mom put them in your lunch box for school.

Some live by the motto — if you can put ranch on it, you should. It doesn't matter if it's chips, rice cakes, or chicken breasts, a dusting of ranch-flavored powder adds zest to no end. For some, Hidden Valley Ranch dressing is the only reason we stray to the veggie tray at the office party. Yes, the plate is three-quarters ranch with a few baby carrots and a slice of red pepper, but we don't judge.

So, ranch lovers, open your wallets and rejoice because Bugles is joining the ranks of the litany of ranch-flavored snacks.