Siri Daly Partnered Up With Juicy Juice To Make Your Kids' Lunchboxes Easier Than Ever - Exclusive Interview

What do you do to keep yourself inspired when you find yourself in a recipe rut?

I find that asking my kids helps. Sometimes they surprise me with their ideas, especially things that they see their friends eating. They're much more willing to try something that they're excited about. Sometimes we'll look through cookbooks together, or I'll take them to the grocery store [to] get their eyes hungry for whatever looks good, and that will definitely help with ideas.

[I ask] my mom friends too. You definitely get in ruts when it comes to cooking or anything, so you need to turn to your villagers for inspiration and support.

I find myself in recipe ruts all the time, especially when dinner rolls around. I can't keep making the same thing over and over.

It gets easy to do that and fall into habits, but you need to shake it up every once in a while.

Absolutely. Say you're in a rush and you have to make your kids lunch in five or so minutes. What are the first foods or ingredients you would grab?

I try to keep everything as balanced as possible. That's a tricky question because I have three kids that I'm making lunches for. I have four kids, but they're all so different, so I find myself making three different lunches. For instance, for my 8-year-old, I'm pretty much always making a ham sandwich with the little Hawaiian buns. She loves that.

Staples that all three of them like ... I pretty much put a carrot in their lunch every day — baby carrots, either that or strawberries. I'll try to get either fruit or a vegetable in their lunch. They all love popcorn and pretzels. I definitely like to add little treats here and there because again, it's all about balance. I had a handful of chocolate chips when I finished my lunch, so you've got to keep it fun.

[There's] some sort of protein. We do a lot of chicken. I like to make something that I can use with leftovers a lot throughout the week. Whether that's roast chicken or hamburger meat, I like to find things that you can reuse.