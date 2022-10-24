Andrew Zimmern's 'Fave' Burger Is Based Off His French Onion Soup

On October 12, Andrew Zimmern dropped his recipe for French onion soup, which went so viral, it crashed his site. Now, the celebrity chef has another recommendation to share, and it complements the appetizer perfectly.

The "Bizarre Foods" host revealed that his new favorite burger can be found in Georgia. He encouraged Georgians, "especially in Atlanta," to "get on this [the burger] now," in an October 23 tweet. The capital of the Peach State has garnered plenty of attention for its vibrant food scene, including from other celebrities. Also on October 23, Lizzo posted a TikTok video showing a plate of vegan food she enjoyed during her visit to the southern city.

The onion burger Zimmern indulged in is another local delicacy — in fact, he helped develop it himself. The burger was inspired by the French onion soup recipe the chef made on a regular basis in one of his first jobs.