Andrew Zimmern's 'Fave' Burger Is Based Off His French Onion Soup
On October 12, Andrew Zimmern dropped his recipe for French onion soup, which went so viral, it crashed his site. Now, the celebrity chef has another recommendation to share, and it complements the appetizer perfectly.
The "Bizarre Foods" host revealed that his new favorite burger can be found in Georgia. He encouraged Georgians, "especially in Atlanta," to "get on this [the burger] now," in an October 23 tweet. The capital of the Peach State has garnered plenty of attention for its vibrant food scene, including from other celebrities. Also on October 23, Lizzo posted a TikTok video showing a plate of vegan food she enjoyed during her visit to the southern city.
The onion burger Zimmern indulged in is another local delicacy — in fact, he helped develop it himself. The burger was inspired by the French onion soup recipe the chef made on a regular basis in one of his first jobs.
Andrew Zimmern is involved in the Atlanta food scene
Andrew Zimmern shouted out Patty & Frank's at the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall in his tweet, for the foodies who are on the hunt for this decadent burger. The item is quite literally named the "French Onion Patty" and is made with "two beef patties, braised onions, Swiss cheese, and fried onion rings," per the restaurant's website.
Patty & Frank's is located next to one of Zimmern's business ventures, Sakura Ramen Bar; both vendors are located at Chattahoochee Food Works. With the food hall housing 29 other vendors and 26,000 square feet in space, it's possible that Zimmern could decide to collaborate with another restaurant in the future.
For the chef's fans who don't live in Georgia, Zimmern also posted a recipe for a similar onion-y burger on his website, and it's one that can be recreated easily at home.