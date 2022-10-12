Andrew Zimmern's French Onion Soup Just Broke The Internet

Now that it's fall, it's also finally soup season. Whereas seasonal favorites have made their way back into both restaurants and stores, like Panera's Autumn Squash Soup and Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup, there's nothing like a heaping bowl of fresh, homemade stew to warm up after a brisk walk during this time of year.

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of cozy foods, as noted on his website, where he shares all his favorite items that will make the eater feel they're being hugged from within. One example includes his rum bread pudding, which is both sweet and comforting. Zimmern enjoys being a recipe developer, but he has also been inspired by a variety of other chefs. In fact, one particularly beloved recipe is actually the dinner Andrew Zimmern makes most often.

Recently, Zimmern took to Twitter to promote a recipe he learned for french onion soup, which basically is restaurant quality, but can be made at home.