The Beloved McDonald's McRib Is Briefly Returning For The Last Time Ever, Probably

McDonald's McRib generates considerable fanfare and excitement among its supporters on each occasion it returns for a limited time run. The seasoned boneless pork sandwich that's molded and shaped to resemble a rib comes smothered in a tangy BBQ sauce and topped with dill pickles and onions on a toasted homestyle bun.

If the approach to offering the McRib only during certain times of the year seems like a marketing strategy, it's because it is. The tried and true tactic of a limited seasonal release is employed by a myriad of fast food restaurants and casual chains to stimulate consumer demand. It's why when we think of autumn, we now automatically connect it in our minds with pumpkin spice season at coffee joints such as Starbucks and Dunkin' (per CNN Business).

More importantly to McDonald's bottom line though, despite having some ardent proponents, the McRib just hasn't been popular enough to maintain permanent year-round menu status (via Business Insider). The McRib has briefly returned once again through November 20, yet this time McDonald's has hinted that it could be the beloved item's final appearance (via People).