Leslie Jordan's Favorite Savannah Restaurant Was The Olde Pink House

Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan passed away today after a car crash in Hollywood, California (via Los Angeles Times). The Emmy Award-winning actor was well known for his many roles in a variety of television series, including "Will and Grace," "American Horror Story," and "Boston Legal."

In recent years, the 67-year-old comedian also found new fame as an Instagram sensation, racking up 5.8 million followers with his funny posts about life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan's final post came only a day before his tragic passing. The video, which portrays the late actor singing, was captioned, "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin.'" In a reply to the video, former NSYNC bass singer Lance Bass commented, "Now that's how you say goodbye. Soar high my friend." In the time since that comment was posted, it has garnered over 4,000 likes.

Jordan was a bona fide southern gentleman with a thick southern accent. He may have hailed from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but one of his favorite cities in the south was Savannah, Georgia, which Yelp listed as one of its top foodie cities in the country. "I'm as Southern as they come, and let me tell you: That is the Southern town right there," Jordan once told Atlanta Magazine.

Notably, Jordan also wasn't shy about sharing his favorite restaurant in the city.