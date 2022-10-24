How To Score Some Free Cheesecake Factory Desserts This Week
Halloween is a holiday all about the free sweets for kids across the country — but once you've passed trick-or-treating age you may feel a little bit left out of the fun. How are you supposed to appease your sweet tooth for free when you can no longer go door to door? Well, this year, you'll not be stuck snagging candy from your kids' trick-or-treat bags on the sly. Instead, you can treat yourself to your own adult-sized sweet treat ahead of Halloween — and you don't even need to leave the house to do so. It's a win for everybody.
In honor of Halloween, Cheesecake Factory is offering customers free cheesecake as part of its annual Treat or Treat promotion. Now through Friday, Oct. 28, if you spend $40 or more with Cheesecake Factory via an online pickup or delivery order, and use promotional code "TREAT 22" when you check out, you'll get to choose between either a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or a free slice of Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake, the brand announced.
The creamy catch
Of course, with a deal this good, you knew there had to be a catch, right? Unfortunately, the promotion is, just as Cheesecake Factory explains in its press release, only an option if you place a pickup or delivery order. You can't take advantage of the promotion if you're dining in at a Cheesecake Factory location. As you might expect, some Cheesecake Factory fans have noticed this condition, on social media, with multiple complaints appearing on the brand's promotion announcement on Instagram.
Other terms and conditions that make this sweet deal a little lackluster? The brand has limited the promotion to 40,000 free pieces of cheesecake, which, when you consider the number of Cheesecake Factory locations in the world, isn't a lot of free cheesecake. There are 313 locations in the United States and Canada, according to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, meaning each location can give away only about 127 slices of cheesecake each before the promotion is halted (and even if you think that more than 100 slices of cheesecake is still a lot of cheesecake, just think about how many diners are usually at your local Cheesecake Factory at one time). Additionally, the promotion can't be combined with any other offers, and some locations won't be honoring the promotion at all. Still, if you're hankering for cheesecake, this is one deal you'll want to try to snag before it's gone this Saturday.