How To Score Some Free Cheesecake Factory Desserts This Week

Of course, with a deal this good, you knew there had to be a catch, right? Unfortunately, the promotion is, just as Cheesecake Factory explains in its press release, only an option if you place a pickup or delivery order. You can't take advantage of the promotion if you're dining in at a Cheesecake Factory location. As you might expect, some Cheesecake Factory fans have noticed this condition, on social media, with multiple complaints appearing on the brand's promotion announcement on Instagram.

Other terms and conditions that make this sweet deal a little lackluster? The brand has limited the promotion to 40,000 free pieces of cheesecake, which, when you consider the number of Cheesecake Factory locations in the world, isn't a lot of free cheesecake. There are 313 locations in the United States and Canada, according to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, meaning each location can give away only about 127 slices of cheesecake each before the promotion is halted (and even if you think that more than 100 slices of cheesecake is still a lot of cheesecake, just think about how many diners are usually at your local Cheesecake Factory at one time). Additionally, the promotion can't be combined with any other offers, and some locations won't be honoring the promotion at all. Still, if you're hankering for cheesecake, this is one deal you'll want to try to snag before it's gone this Saturday.