Leslie Jordan Delivered Meals To The Earliest AIDS Victims

Beloved actor, singer, writer, and internet personality Leslie Jordan has died at age 67. Around 11 AM this morning, TMZ reported that the Hollywood star suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW, resulting in a fatal car accident. Jordan was best known for his Emmy-award-winning role as Beverly Leslie in "Will & Grace" and Lonnie Garr in "Heart Afire" (per IMDB). The celebrated actor is also the New York Times best-selling author of "How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived" (via Times Free Press). In addition to his creative accomplishments, Jordan was an openly gay LGBTQ+ activist who stood as a pillar in the gay community.

Leslie told Reuters that he used to march the streets in protest of anti-LGBT laws and policies, but in his older years, he left that to the kids of the revolution. He also prided himself on being among "the first gay people in many people's living rooms" in regards to his treasured role on "Will & Grace" alongside the show's other gay characters Will and Sean.

One of his life's great legacies was his role in the HIV/AIDS epidemic when he stepped up to provide nutritious meals to victims of the disease when the government refused to acknowledge or intervene in its spread (per The Guardian).