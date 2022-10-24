Leslie Jordan's Cornbread Making Skills Were Crackling

On October 24, it was announced that "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan passed away at 67 years of age, per The New York Times. According to reports from the Los Angeles Police Department, Jordan died after suffering a medical emergency, causing his BMW to crash into a Hollywood wall around 9:30 a.m.

Though Jordan starred in many beloved TV shows, his fame grew higher by posting comedic videos to Instagram during the pandemic. "I've loved attention, wanted it my whole career, and I've never gotten this kind of attention," he said after amassing millions of followers. Those who followed his career may also know he had some talent in the kitchen. According to Allrecipes, he once prepared a hilariously thought-out meal for his flight to New York City. "I thought, well, that's a long trip. So, I fried a whole chicken. And I made some potato salad. And I had big jugs of sweet tea in Mason jars. Well, they laughed so hard at me because it was just beautifully catered, you know, they had all that. "But what did we eat? Honey, we had fried chicken, potato salad, and iced tea," he said on a podcast episode. He was also skilled at making cornbread — a skill he learned from his grandmother (per Allrecipes).