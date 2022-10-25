Carl's Jr. Is Testing Pesto Mozzarella Chicken Sandwiches

Pesto has been around since the 16th century, according to Stir and Taste. It comes from northern Italy, and though it may look like watery guacamole, it's actually basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts in olive oil. It's been slowly growing in popularity since the 1980s, says Saveur, and it's become nearly as commonly known as ketchup. Yet it's rare to see pesto mixed into the menus of fast-food restaurants. But Carl's Jr. is looking to change that with its new pesto mozzarella chicken sandwiches.

ButteryPan explains that pesto is commonly used in making pesto pasta and is commonly used in pesto chicken recipes. Thus, making a chicken sandwich with it seems like a straightforward proposition. However, other brands have tried to make pesto chicken sandwiches work, with limited success. Investor Place reports that McDonald's offered Pesto Mozzarella Melts back in 2016. The test seems to have been a bust, as there are no signs over every McDonald's declaring it, "Home of the Pesto Mozzarella Melt!"

Though there weren't many reviews of McDonald's pesto mozzarella, YouTube channel Peep this Out gave it relatively good marks. So there could be an untapped market for the Carl's Jr. sandwich.