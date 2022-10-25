Ted Allen's 'Lovable' Tribute Tweet To Leslie Jordan

The day after Leslie Jordan died, Food Network star Ted Allen hopped on Twitter to share a loving message about the late actor. "One of the most lovable people to ever grace a stage or screen," Allen said. "Bon voyage, #LeslieJordan." Allen then retweeted an obituary of Jordan. The "Chopped" host wasn't alone in mourning Jordan on Twitter. After all, he was an icon. As one person remarked, "One of the saddest things about losing Leslie Jordan is realizing how few gay men of his generation survived the AIDS crisis. All that talent, fabulousness, and culture we never got to see. Imagine 70,000+ more Leslie Jordans." Another user responded to Allen's tweet to say how deeply sweet Jordan seemed. "I never worked with him but I have a few friends that did. They all said he was a lovely human being. He just had an aura of likeability," they said.

Fox Entertainment had this to say about the star in Variety: "He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world." It sounds like Allen's remark that Jordan was "one of the most lovable people to ever grace a stage or screen" was right on the money, and even more admirable is the fact that apparently, Jordan was regarded as a beam of light even when the cameras were off.