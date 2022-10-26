The Best Cheap Rum Drink To Order At A Bar

"I love being on a budget," says no one ever, and this is particularly true when you're planning on a night out with friends. But Kevin Denton, head mixologist with global wine and spirits manufacturer Pernod Ricard says there is a way to socialize on a budget, and that involves making smart choices about what you order when you're at a bar.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Denton, whose company is behind spirits brands we love including Absolut, The Glenlivet, and Beefeater, says, "Simple serves are likely going to be priced lower than house cocktails — think an Absolut and Soda, or Malibu and Pineapple. Those drinks cost less for the bar to serve than complex cocktails with multiple premium spirits. If you are on a budget, consider how you're drinking."

It's easy to see why Denton recommends keeping your drink choices simple when you're outside. At the end of the day, a bar is a business, and per Sculpture Hospitality, the most important factor a bar has to consider before deciding on the price of a drink is "pour costs" — which is the cost of each individual ingredient used to make a drink.