Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!

Clearly, Thanksgiving revelers are living in very stressful times, but Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is out to alleviate some of those issues with its "fully prepared Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Meals," not to mention a full slate of fresh holiday pies, according to a company press release. Any remaining tension just may be relieved by one fizzy newcomer to the menu.