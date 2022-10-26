Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Divided The Internet By Calling In-N-Out Overrated

From its pristine beaches to its year-round perfect weather, there are many things that California is known for — and In-N-Out is one of them. West Coast pride runs deep when it comes to this California-based burger chain, and for many reasons. With In-N-Out burger's fresh ingredients, affordable prices, and accommodation to dietary restrictions — what's not to love (via Spoon University)? While the menu is pretty short and sweet, most frequent customers are familiar with the chain's "not-so-secret menu," which includes the popular "animal-style" fries and burgers.

In-N-Out's fanbase extends beyond us mere mortals — even the pickiest celebrity chefs hold this chain in high regard (it's also the fast food chain that Prince Harry always visits). "In-N-Out burgers were extraordinary," the notoriously critical Gordon Ramsay shared with Wide Open Eats. "I was so bad, I sat in the restaurant, had my double cheeseburger then minutes later I drove back round and got the same thing again to take away. The late Anthony Bourdain also had a soft spot for this popular burger chain, once telling Eater, "It's the only fast-food chain that I actually like, and think is reasonably good for the world." High praise!

While In-N-Out has many glowing reviews, every fast food chain has its haters — and one of In-N-Outs is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (via Twitter).