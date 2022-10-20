This Is The Fast Food Place Prince Harry Always Visits

With their glittering crowns, grand palaces, and fancy titles, the British royal family isn't really just like us. But when you sweep all of the glitz and the glam aside, these famous figures may be more like common folk than you think. Take the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for instance. Rather than hit up classy soirees and lavish nightclubs, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are homebodies at heart. According to Chatelaine, Markle tends to enjoy peace and quiet. Instead of late nights out, the parents-of-two prefer to enjoy their evening on the couch watching shows like "White Lotus" (via People).

This couple next door also likes to mix things up with the occasional fast food indulgence. According to Marie Claire, Prince William and Prince Harry fell in love with fast food at a young age. Darren McGrady, the royal chef, recalled a time when Princess Diana went into the kitchen to cancel a lunch at the palace to take her sons out to McDonald's. "Yeah, the boys loved McDonald's, and going out to pizza, and having potato skins — sort of the American foods," McGrady continued. "They were royal princes but had children's palates." Nowadays, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a different fast food joint they like to frequent.