The Fried Chicken That Shocked Judges On Dancing With The Stars

What a strange time we live in when two things as unrelated as "fried chicken" and "Dancing with the Stars" appear in the same headline. Celebrating its 31st season, "Dancing with the Stars" was a successful series for ABC, now streaming on Disney+. Competing for the prized Mirrorball Trophy, the show pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers. The competition is fun and suitable for the entire family to enjoy together, unlike the hair-pulling, name-yelling reality series television is littered with.

This season's motley crew of 16 dancers includes several reality TV stars (guilty of the aforementioned behavior), a weatherman, a comedian, a movie star, and a drag queen; Shangela, from "Rupaul's Drag Race." Fans of the show are familiar with the stinging one-liners judges hurl at the stars each week, like Bruno Tonioli's famous commentary on Apple's Steve Wozniak during Season 8, comparing his cha-cha-cha routine to "a Teletubby going mad at a gay pride parade" (via Cheat Sheet).

Dancers on this week's episode not only moved to Michael Bublé's crooner-style music but saw him as their fifth judge. Rebounding from head judge Len Goodman's critique over not having straight legs last week, Shangela shocked fans, judges, hosts, and even her partner after dancing the tango to the Bublé ballad "Hollywood" (per People).