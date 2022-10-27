Taco Bell Puts A Twist On The Return Of This Fan-Favorite MLB Promotion

It's one of the best times of the year for sports fanatics. Not only are the NFL and college football seasons in full swing, but the NBA and NHL just started up their seasons as well, and on top of that, tomorrow marks the start of one of the greatest sporting events of the year. That's right, folks, according to MLB.com Friday, October 28 is when Game 1 of the 2022 World Series will be played, kicking off a best-of-seven competition that will potentially go until November 5.

This year's contest will be between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the latter of whom have not appeared in the fall Classic since 2009 (via Draft Kings). Meanwhile, the Astros are hoping to redeem themselves not only after losing out on the championship last year to the Atlanta Braves (via Sporting News) but also after falling to the Phillies in the 1980 National League Championship series, which ABC 13 reports was the last time the teams met up in the playoffs.

Needless to say, this is certainly shaping up to be an exciting World Series. However, if you're not a fan of either of these teams – or even baseball in general – there's still at least one reason to tune in to the games: free tacos. According to PR Newswire, Taco Bell is once again running its infamous Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion, and this year, the chain is putting an exciting new twist on the fan-favorite deal.