Taco Bell Puts A Twist On The Return Of This Fan-Favorite MLB Promotion
It's one of the best times of the year for sports fanatics. Not only are the NFL and college football seasons in full swing, but the NBA and NHL just started up their seasons as well, and on top of that, tomorrow marks the start of one of the greatest sporting events of the year. That's right, folks, according to MLB.com Friday, October 28 is when Game 1 of the 2022 World Series will be played, kicking off a best-of-seven competition that will potentially go until November 5.
This year's contest will be between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the latter of whom have not appeared in the fall Classic since 2009 (via Draft Kings). Meanwhile, the Astros are hoping to redeem themselves not only after losing out on the championship last year to the Atlanta Braves (via Sporting News) but also after falling to the Phillies in the 1980 National League Championship series, which ABC 13 reports was the last time the teams met up in the playoffs.
Needless to say, this is certainly shaping up to be an exciting World Series. However, if you're not a fan of either of these teams – or even baseball in general – there's still at least one reason to tune in to the games: free tacos. According to PR Newswire, Taco Bell is once again running its infamous Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion, and this year, the chain is putting an exciting new twist on the fan-favorite deal.
Taco Bell is offering another World Series freebie this year
Taco Bell's Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion is back for its 11th year, but for those who may just now be hearing about the chain's famous collab with the MLB, here's the gist: if a base is stolen by any player during any game of the World Series, Taco Bell will give away one free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco to every registered member of its Taco Bell Rewards Program while supplies last (via Taco Bell). It's an easy-to-score freebie, and this year, it will be available earlier than ever. While in years past, T-Bell has made its rewards members wait up to a week to snag their free taco, PR Newswire reports that for the 2022 World Series, the coupon will be redeemable on the same night the first stolen base (and for 10 days after).
There's also another freebie up for grabs this year through Taco Bell's Prediction Game. Until 11:59 PT tonight registered T-Bell Rewards members can head to the Taco Bell app to predict this year's Taco Hero — a.k.a. the player who successfully steals the first base in the World Series. Those who guess correctly will be rewarded with a free medium drink to pair with their Doritos Locos Taco, which, if you ask us, is certainly something to cheer about. Play ball!