These Atlanta Braves' Unique Postseason Snacks Are Turning Heads

Major League Baseball's postseason is in full swing, with eight teams now battling out in the Division Series round best-of-five matchups. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are one of those eight playoff teams still alive, currently duking it out in a hotly contested series with fellow NL East divisional rival the Philadelphia Phillies (per Sports Illustrated).

Action on the field has been tense and exciting, but the overall ballpark experience just isn't complete without great food and beverages to accompany the thrilling play. And ballparks such as Atlanta's Truist Park offer a wide range of gastronomic delights, some more decadent and indulgent than others.

Earlier this season, the ballpark introduced a half-pound wagyu beef burger topped with cheese, gold leaf-wrapped foie gras, and grilled lobster tail for $151 (per Eater Atlanta). But at playoff time, you have to keep the innovation going and add more specialty items to your concessions (via Forbes). Always pushing the limits of culinary creativity, the Braves have unveiled some unique postseason snacks that are turning heads.