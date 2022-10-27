The Return Of Costco's Popular Pumpkin Cheesecake Has Instagram Salivating

It's Costco's ginormous pumpkin cheesecake, that's who! It's a dessert that will wow the whole family. Because it's so big, everyone will be able to have a second slice. The approximately five-pound pumpkin cheesecake is back again this year and has pre-cut markings to make slicing it into 16 equal slices easy. It is surrounded by a "sweet graham crust" and has some type of cream piping around the edges.

The find was shared on Instagram by user @costcobuys who noted the cheesecake in their store cost $17.99, which is up from the $14.99 Taste of Home reported it cost two years ago in 2020. Despite one user noting the uptick in pricing, calling it "ridiculous," most comments on the post are of Costco fans drooling over how delicious the cheesecake looks.

Many Instagrammers tagged others to show them the cheesecake, like @carlybuys who wrote, "we definitely need to try this" and @cmrsquared who commented, "this looks soooo good." User @kberm17 tagged a family member, writing, "I think we need this for dad at Thanksgiving!" With a pumpkin cheesecake this size, the more the merrier.