Popeyes Torched 'High Level Athlete' Karl-Anthony Towns On Twitter

Part of being a professional athlete is following a specific diet, but it would be unrealistic to expect zero slip-ups. However, it would seem as if that's exactly what Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns wanted from his fellow teammate when he roasted his eating habits, per CBS Sports.

He's not completely wrong, though, as an athlete's diet should consist of 45% to 65% carbs, 15% to 25% protein, and 20% to 35% fat (via Better Health). The high level of carbs is necessary as a result of the rigorous exercise athletes endure each day. Additionally, fat intake should come from foods such as avocados and nuts rather than chips and fried foods.

The zero-fried food recommendation is exactly what made Timberwolves' center Towns frustrated with guard Anthony Edwards. When asked how Edwards could improve his performance, Towns immediately pointed to his diet. "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet, and everything," he began. "I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s***. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes." These comments come from a press conference after the team's recent loss.

Popeyes, however, isn't having the slander, which is why the brand roasted Towns on Twitter the same way Towns roasted Edwards.