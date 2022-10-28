Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Are Launching The Advent Calendar Of The Season
One of the oddest yet most wholesome Hollywood friendships is undoubtedly that of lifestyle and homemaking teacher Martha Stewart and West coast rap legend Snoop Dogg. The pair first met in 2008, when Snoop was a guest on "The Martha Stewart Show." Snoop and Stewart made mashed potatoes and spoke about Snoop's unique personal vocabulary. His second appearance on the show had the pair making brownies, with plenty of hash brownie jokes (via Oprah).
Fast forward to 2016, after a few Twitter exchanges and joint appearances (and Stewart wishing she and Snoop were better friends), the pair announced that they were hosting their own cooking show called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge" on VH1. They hosted celebrity guests and friends for "an evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off limits." In a statement, Snoop said, "We're gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends" (via Deadline). We even got a Halloween-themed baking competition from the pair that aired on Peacock in 2021 (via IMDb).
Their latest collaboration will make counting down to Christmas fun for any Snoop and Martha Stewart fan.
Light up your holiday with a Snoop-designed lighter
BIC EZ Reach Lighters teamed up with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to create the advent calendar of a pop culture junkie's dream. "Stocked full of seasonal surprises to help make entertaining easier, the Advent Calendar is sure to bring a touch of joy to homes this holiday season," said BIC marketing director Jeany Mui. Each day of the limited edition calendar will "reveal a special surprise guaranteed to make the holiday season lit!"
There are hidden EZ Reach lighters designed by Stewart and Snoop, scented candles, recipes, advice, and other fun things to brighten your holiday season. And because BIC knows people may be having tough times this holiday season due to inflation, they're giving away the limited edition calendar. No need to fret about your holiday budget. You can enter for a chance to win the calendar by going to the Bic website (per a press release). We can't wait for Snoop and Stewart's next collaboration — hopefully it'll be as lit as the Advent Calendar.