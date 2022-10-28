Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Are Launching The Advent Calendar Of The Season

One of the oddest yet most wholesome Hollywood friendships is undoubtedly that of lifestyle and homemaking teacher Martha Stewart and West coast rap legend Snoop Dogg. The pair first met in 2008, when Snoop was a guest on "The Martha Stewart Show." Snoop and Stewart made mashed potatoes and spoke about Snoop's unique personal vocabulary. His second appearance on the show had the pair making brownies, with plenty of hash brownie jokes (via Oprah).

Fast forward to 2016, after a few Twitter exchanges and joint appearances (and Stewart wishing she and Snoop were better friends), the pair announced that they were hosting their own cooking show called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge" on VH1. They hosted celebrity guests and friends for "an evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation, and fun where nothing is off limits." In a statement, Snoop said, "We're gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends" (via Deadline). We even got a Halloween-themed baking competition from the pair that aired on Peacock in 2021 (via IMDb).

Their latest collaboration will make counting down to Christmas fun for any Snoop and Martha Stewart fan.