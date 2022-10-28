Certain Midterm Election Ballot Measures Could Majorly Affect Restaurants

Restaurant workers' rights are a key focus in midterm elections in Tennessee, Illinois, Nevada, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C. First up, the Tennessee Constitutional Right-to-Work Amendment, if passed, will ban companies from using an applicant's union status (whether or not they are not union members) as a deciding factor for employment. The Illinois Workers Rights Amendment is similar, though it will decide whether or not to constitutionalize workers' rights "to organize and collectively bargain," per WBEZ.

The states of Nevada and Nebraska are looking to make amendments to the minimum wage. Should these amendments be passed, restaurant workers will have their pay increased to $12 and $15 per hour, respectively. If the District of Columbia ratifies the Tax Credit Elimination Act of 2021, meanwhile, the typical server can expect a wage hike from $5.35 to $16.10 per hour before tips, per DC News Now.

What does this all mean for restaurant customers? Amid the passing of California's fast food wage bill earlier this year, Senator Brian Dahle mentioned that increased minimum wages for fast food workers would have patrons picking up the tab, per AP News. In other words, menu prices may increase following the elections, meaning some customers may need to adjust their dining-out habits again.