Egg Nog Cold Foam Is Coming To Caribou Coffee

Long before there was a craze for whatever pumpkin spice is, there was an original holiday flavor that helped bring cheer, and often rum, to people as winter approached. This forgotten treasure is known as egg nog, aka the nog, aka the thing to keep away from Uncle Herbert because he gets a little "stumbly." It's been around in some variation since about the 13th century, according to Time, but really didn't catch on with the general public until it became popular in colonial America.

Though the reprisal of egg nog each year isn't always celebrated as the McRib's inevitable return, more companies are turning back to the nog with the hope of breathing new life into this creamy tradition. Starbucks can be thanked, or blamed, for the pumpkin spice latte even trying an egg nog variation, which many people begged the company to bring back. This popularity has galvanized other coffee makers to incorporate a bit more nog into their holiday menus.

One of the latest companies to jump on the egg nog bandwagon is a premium bean juice retailer called Caribou Coffee. Rather than merely having an egg nog drink, Caribou is offering cold foam with the taste of egg nog. This can be added to any iced drink, so no matter what you enjoy, it can be upgraded with winter delight.