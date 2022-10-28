Suspects Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Meat Were Just Arrested

One '80s fast-food commercial famously questioned, "Where's the beef?" Now, a recent heist has detectives seeking to solve a similar meat mystery. According to a recent report, a group of alleged thieves recently drove away with millions of dollars worth of meat that could have made its way to your table. Interestingly, these particular suspects might be thawing out for a long time behind bars.

Although Jane's Addiction might have shown the ease of taking a few items from the grocery store in its "Been Caught Stealing" music video, plundering food is actually big business. According to HuffPost, cheese is a hot commodity in the world of stolen food. While rising food costs and inflation can be a factor, the ease of resale also helps boost those greedy grabs at any given time. Sadly, the list of high-risk foods is a rather long one. Frequently targeted food items include cheese, fresh meat, chocolate, alcohol, seafood, and infant formula.

The news of brazen individuals wheeling away cheese or scooping up all the fish in the sea might prompt a chuckle, but of course, each criminal act brings heavy consequences for the perpetrators and bystanders. Unfortunately, the lost costs associated with these crimes can even be passed down to the average consumer.