Domino's Japan Is Offering A 'Halloween Roulette' Pizza, Where One Is Super Spicy

With October 31 just days away, people are gearing up for the spookiest holiday of the year. Stoops around the country are lined with glowing pumpkins and scary skeletons, costumes have been bought and designed, and Halloween candy is ready and waiting in kitchen cupboards. For many people, the best part about Halloween is undoubtedly the treats. From Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Heath Bars to Life Savers and Lemon Heads, there are so many goodies trick-or-treaters get their hands on year after year (here are the most popular Halloween candies ranked worst to best). But one food brand has found a savory way to roll treats and tricks into one product.

Domino's Japan is offering up a hair-raising pizza option to enjoy with friends this Halloweekend (via Brand Eating). It's putting spice lovers to the test with its Halloween Double Roulette Offering. The concept, which doubles as a game, is simple. But the impact on a mouth might be hard.