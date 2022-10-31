The Unique Story Behind Robert Irvine's New Gin - Exclusive

As you might expect from a trained chef, Robert Irvine took a culinary approach when developing his namesake spirits. "I created the gin with 13 botanicals that I cook with," he told Mashed. Sure, you've got your signature juniper in the mix, which we all associate with gin, but Irvine insists that it's actually not the start of the show here. "Think about Hendrick's, which is juniper-forward; this is not," Irvine said. "... I wanted something different." Irvine's Gin includes "more citrusy" flavors, as well as things like elderberry, black currant, jasmine flower, and tea.

Another star ingredient of Irvine's Gin is Ceylon cinnamon. This is a prized ingredient (and not what you usually find labeled as cinnamon at your local supermarket), and in order to procure the very best for his gin recipe, Irvine traveled straight to its native source. "I actually went to Sri Lanka to pick out the cinnamon," Irvine recalled. "I lived with a family on an island, a little three-generational family — amazing folks." That kind of effort and attention to quality is what makes Irvine so proud of his product.

Not only is this fruity, herbal gin delicious when enjoyed all on its own — or with a twist of lemon or lime — it's also designed to be enjoyed with food, particularly seafood (again, we expect nothing less from a chef). "You hear of wine and food pairings," said Irvine. "I wanted chef-curated vodka and gin to go with chef-curated food."

