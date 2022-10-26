Robert Irvine Talks All Things Steak And Whiskey At The New York City Food & Wine Festival - Exclusive Interview

You're also hosting a steak and whiskey tasting.

This is my second year doing it. Unlike all these other chefs that you see on these screens, our parties sell out fast because I'm really engaged. I love the fact that we get to grow with the festival, but also grow with the people that come to all my parties, not only here but in Miami also. I know the kids; I know the families. It's neat.

What's your favorite kind of steak?

I love a baseball steak or top sirloin. Why do I love that? Because it's inexpensive, it's flavorful, and you can do a lot with it. If you get a sirloin, yeah, okay — but you're paying through the nose for it and you've got to do this with it and you can put some sauces. But the baseball steak's what I call ambidextrous. You can do anything with it. When I do all my shows, I talk about the baseball steak or top sirloin a lot because it's a great cut of meat that nobody knows about or nobody uses.

What is the biggest mistake people make when they're cooking steak?

Overcooking it and under seasoning. An 8-ounce steak, no matter what it is, takes four minutes in a hot pan, flip it over for four minutes. Then turn the heat off and leave it in there and leave it for four minutes. [Use a] little bit of butter and baste it afterward. A 12-ounce steak [takes] five minutes [on each side], and so on.

People don't get their steak out — they're afraid of getting it to room temperature. Why would you be afraid to get stuff at room temperature? If it's at room temperature, and it's patted dry, and it goes in a hot pan, it cooks a lot faster. That's the biggest thing: seasoning and knowing how to cook. We're afraid to cook things.

I've heard that you can take a steak straight out of the freezer and cook it.

You can if you want a sh***y steak.