Subway Is Giving Away 10,000 Sandwiches To Airline Passengers For National Sandwich Day
If you've ever been on a flight, especially one of great distance, you're probably aware that airplane food can be rather hit or miss. One such reason you might not enjoy it lies in the science behind it; according to Encore and a study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics, your sense of taste and smell decreases by 30% when flying. This is because the humidity level and air pressure are lower when you reach altitudes higher than 30,000 ft.
According to Reader's Digest, eating in an airplane isn't the best thing for your body, either. Apparently, the high altitude is also guilty of shutting down your digestive system, so when you finally get off the plane, you feel more jet lagged than you would if you hadn't eaten at all. However, it's refreshing to know that popular airlines are trying their best. "We're constantly changing out individual items, so if there's a particular entrée that isn't doing well from a customer service standpoint, that entrée might not fly again next month and we'll replace it with something else," American Airlines' managing director of food and beverages Raphael Girardoni said to Vox.
If you're one of the many people particularly displeased with airline food offerings, you might be excited by the opportunity to enjoy a free Subway instead.
Those stuck in the middle seat get a chance for happiness
National Sandwich Day falls on November 3, and Subway is inviting you to celebrate. According to the sweepstakes website, if you happen to be stuck in the middle seat on a flight on November 3, you may win one of 10,000 free Subway Series sandwiches. All you have to do is make sure to snap a photo of yourself in your row's middle seat. Then, upload that photo to the contest website on November 3 or November 4. All acceptable entries submitted by this time will be entered into the official Subway sweepstakes for a chance to win.
Per a press release, special Subway Series subs were released on July 5. They include three cheesesteaks: The Philly, The Outlaw, and The Monster, as well as three Italian subs: Supreme Meats, Bella Mozza, and The Boss. The remaining six subs include the Chicken-based Mexicali, The Great Garlic, and The Champ, and clubs like the All-American Club, Subway Club, and Turkey Cali Club. "The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," Subway North American president Trevor Haynes said at the time of the series release.
While it's never fun to be placed in the middle seat, a free Subway sandwich could make it worth it after all!