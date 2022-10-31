Subway Is Giving Away 10,000 Sandwiches To Airline Passengers For National Sandwich Day

If you've ever been on a flight, especially one of great distance, you're probably aware that airplane food can be rather hit or miss. One such reason you might not enjoy it lies in the science behind it; according to Encore and a study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics, your sense of taste and smell decreases by 30% when flying. This is because the humidity level and air pressure are lower when you reach altitudes higher than 30,000 ft.

According to Reader's Digest, eating in an airplane isn't the best thing for your body, either. Apparently, the high altitude is also guilty of shutting down your digestive system, so when you finally get off the plane, you feel more jet lagged than you would if you hadn't eaten at all. However, it's refreshing to know that popular airlines are trying their best. "We're constantly changing out individual items, so if there's a particular entrée that isn't doing well from a customer service standpoint, that entrée might not fly again next month and we'll replace it with something else," American Airlines' managing director of food and beverages Raphael Girardoni said to Vox.

If you're one of the many people particularly displeased with airline food offerings, you might be excited by the opportunity to enjoy a free Subway instead.