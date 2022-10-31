Mountain Dew Finally Unveils 2022 Mystery Flavor As Sour Candy

Muhahaha! It's finally Halloween, ghoulish friends, and that means the mystery behind Mountain Dew's 2022 VooDEW flavor has come to an end. The mystery flavor has been revealed to be sour candy, as per an Instagram post from VooDEW.

The mystery flavor, a clear soda in bottles with wrappers featuring logos with a colorful Grim Reaper holding a numeral four, debuted back in late August in both original and zero sugar varieties (via Mountain Dew's website). When the unlabeled flavor first hit stores, it had those who do the Dew guessing what the soda tasted like, such as Instagrammer @trena_beulla_horwath who pondered if it might be, "Liquid pixie sticks!!!" Similarly, another social media user on Twitter noted that the flavor tastes like Sour Patch Kids, "the green one specifically."

Sour candy now joins 2019's candy corn, 2020's fruit candy explosion, and 2021's fruit candy chew as VooDEW's official mystery flavors (via Fandom). Of course, as the most dedicated candy connoisseurs know, there are a lot of varieties underneath the sour candy label, and fans of the drink were quick to theorize about a more detailed answer.