Ree Drummond Is 'So Proud' Of The Mercantile On Its 6th Anniversary

It's been said that fame changes people. Paul McCartney has been famous since the 1960s, and he even claimed (via Contact Music) that fame forced those it touched to be different. However, if it's changed Ree Drummond, it doesn't seem to show. The Pioneer Woman is the same lady now — who loves country life and adores home-cooked foods — that she always was.

Drummond grew up in Oklahoma, according to Biography, and she married her husband, Ladd, in 1996. That was 10 years before she had a blog that would get famous and 15 years before she would appear on the Food Network. Drummond has found the secret to a happy marriage, and fame hasn't shaken it from her. However, it has kept her busy.

It seems like Drummond is putting out something new every few minutes. She's forever updating her blog about her life, offering Instagram videos of advice, publishing books, or any of her other projects. Among these is The Mercantile store and eatery, which celebrated six years in operation on October 31. And Drummond celebrated the way any proud entrepreneur would.