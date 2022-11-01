One Massachusetts Dunkin' Franchisee Racked Up 1,200 Child Labor Law Violations

Just within the span of 2022, numerous fast food establishments have been under fire for child labor violations. Per Food Manufacturing, Wendy's restaurants at five Pennsylvania locations allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to operate dangerous equipment and work more than 18 hours per week, leading to $15,449 in penalties. Vermont and New Hampshire McDonald's locations did something similar, also assigning young teenagers illegal hours, as well as permitting the operation of inappropriate machines, resulting in two burn injuries (per the U.S. Department of Labor).

Recently, multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts racked up fines due to similar mistakes. According to the Massachusetts Government website, those under 16 are prohibited to bake, operate power-driven slicers and mixers, or cook with anything other than an electric or gas grill. They are also not allowed to work after 8 p.m. without supervision, work more than three hours on a school day, or work more than 18 hours per week. Because some of these rules were unfollowed, Dunkin' landed itself in hot water following an investigation (per CBS News).