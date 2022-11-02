Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed With The Returning Horseradish & Chives Potato Chips Flavor

When it comes to developing new product flavors, Trader Joe's has definitely earned a reputation for thinking outside the box. This is, after all, the brand that introduced Thanksgiving stuffing-seasoned kettle chips, Ube purple yam-flavored ice cream, and Green Goddess gouda and some of the Trader Joe's food items have cult followings. So, it should come as no surprise that they have brought back their ridge-cut potato chips seasoned with horseradish and chives.

As far as popularity goes, making horseradish the star of any offering is risky. Like liver and Brussels sprouts, this is a polarizing food that incites strong opinions from both its fans and foes. In a Correlated survey of 404 people, only 51% admitted to liking horseradish. An interesting sidenote, however, shows that its popularity dramatically increases among turtleneck sweater wearers, climbing to a whopping 72% in favor of this condiment. This flavor's relatively small fanbase hasn't stopped this retailer as their horseradish and chive chips are back on store shelves right now. In fact, Trader Joe's is so excited about this offering's return that it is an entry on the list of "unique table-able foods" available this holiday season.

If you have yet to encounter a bag of these chips bearing this unusual flavor (and the whole idea somewhat frightens you), here is what folks are saying about it online.