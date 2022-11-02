For Better Or Worse, Stouffer's Just Made Lasagna Bloody Marys A Thing

Upon reading that Stouffer's has found a way to blend the Bloody Mary with lasagna, you likely did a double-take, re-reading the headline to make sure you hadn't made a mistake. Yes, the company that's famous for frozen dishes such as lasagna, Salisbury steak, and the calorie-conscious Lean Cuisine, has officially stuck its big toe into the realm of alcoholic beverages. Because of its versatility, the Bloody Mary is a logical place to start.

The Bloody Mary has achieved great fame in the cocktail world, originally relying on what Liquor.com says were seven ingredients to create its trademark taste: "vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery salt, Tabasco, and lemon juice." Eater explains that it has been tweaked and toyed with by bartenders far and wide, leading to new variations. The Bloody Maria replaces the vodka with tequila or mezcal, the Canadian Bloody Caesar uses Clamato (a blend of clam and tomato juice), and the Green Mary is based on tomatillos, a green tomato. According to Feast + West, people have also gone a tad hog-wild when it comes to garnishes, eschewing the traditional lemon wedge or celery stick in favor of a mini cheeseburger, an onion ring, a meatball, or a piece of fried chicken.

Clearly, the Bloody Mary has never been one to cling to the status quo, instead eagerly welcoming new and unorthodox ingredients into its glass. Still one must wonder how Stouffer's has managed to make a lasagna Bloody Mary an actual thing.