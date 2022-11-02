Here's How 54% Of People Are Getting Their Thanksgiving Feast On

When you think of Thanksgiving, the first thing you likely think of is the food — or rather, the feast. There's the roast turkey in all of its glory, carved into juicy slices just begging for a splash of gravy or a dollop of cranberry sauce. There are all of the side dishes, including green bean casserole topped with crispy onions and fluffy mashed potatoes smothered with pats of melty butter. And, of course, there's the plethora of desserts, from the classic creamy pumpkin pie to warm apple pie served a la mode.

Even if there are some dishes that seem to be on almost everyone's Turkey Day menu, not everyone celebrates the holiday the same way. To find out how Americans plan on enjoying their Thanksgiving feast this year, Mashed polled 622 people across the country on how they're "preparing" the big meal, whether that's spending hours in the kitchen or ordering from a meal delivery service. Here's what more than half of people say they'll be doing come November 24.