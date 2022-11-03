New Report Shows Your Thanksgiving Turkey Will Cost 23% More This Year

Thanksgiving just hasn't been the same since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. After most struggled through the holidays with virtual family celebrations via Zoom or Facetime, we had hoped that 2021 would be normal, but it was not meant to be. According to Vox, we were still eating in small groups, still staying away from most family and friends, and our turkey needs had pivoted from the big birds that fed plenty in the "before days" of pre-2020, to smaller birds that fed groups of five or less.

Many, who hope 2022 will be the year, they finally get a proper Thanksgiving feast may be disappointed. The holiday season will reportedly face supply chain shortages. This year, Axios is warning that problems with our seasonal turkeys are looming over the horizon once again, and we are expected to struggle with finding the right size of bird to feed both family and friends. This year, thanks to an avian flu outbreak that killed off more than 8 million turkeys (via CDC data), finding a bird that will suit your needs will be more difficult to do.