The Global Factors That Are Keeping Food Costs High

People are spending more than ever at the grocery store checkout, and although it seems like everyone's looking for something or someone to blame, the unfortunate truth is that there are many factors driving food costs up. Adding insult to injury, they're not likely to improve anytime soon, either. According to the USDA, "food-at-home prices" jumped by 3.5% in 2021, a big leap from the norm, which is usually only 2% per year. Of the affected foods, meat and fish products experienced the biggest shift, with the cost of beef up 9.3%.

The prices of "key agricultural commodities," such as sugar, grains, dairy, and meat are getting higher all the time, says Ag Funder News, which also reports that the Food Price Index declined by 0.8% in April 2022. This is but a slight glimmer of hope, however, since the Index is still up by a whopping 30%.

One huge factor at play with rising food prices is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is causing massive spikes in wheat prices because those two nations normally put out 29% of the world's supply of wheat, says Food Dive. Since much of the world is refusing to do business with Russia right now, and obviously Ukraine has bigger metaphorical fish to fry, this major food sector is in a perilous state. As tempting as it is, we can't go blaming everything on Russia, though.