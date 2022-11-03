The Mystery Of The Missing Spring Roll Is Plaguing GBBO Fans

Amid ongoing news of inflation and economic issues, shows like the "Great British Bake Off" can provide a mental getaway for fans. But as it turns out, the show is also struggling with accounting issues, albeit with something as inconsequential as balancing a portion of spring rolls.

For a relatively calm show about baking, where contestants are always willing to help each other, "GBBO" creates a lot of controversy. One particularly common flavor of this controversy is all the cooking methods Prudence Leith, Paul Hollywood, and the producers of "GBBO" categorize as "baking."

In Episode 4's "Mexican Week," viewers learned that tacos, for instance, can fall under the baking category. And the show's "Pastry Week" tasked the contestants with deep-frying spring rolls. This task had some (as one Twitter user put it) "looking for the baking in the 'Great British Bake Off.'" As if in protest of its estrangement to baking, one such deep-fried spring roll disappeared without a trace.