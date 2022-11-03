Starbucks Dark French Roast Coffee Is Allegedly Not 100% Coffee

According to the New York Post, independent lab tests performed on Starbucks coffee found that Dark French Roast Coffee had 13% higher levels of potassium than the brand's house blend. These levels were also substantially higher than Dunkin' Donuts and Lavazza's dark roast blends. Specifically, the complaint states, "These significant variances ... can only be explained by the purposeful addition of potassium to the coffee during Starbucks' production process." The addition of potassium makes coffee less acidic and taste less bitter.

At face value, such a change may seem like a harmless addition, but not only do FDA regulations legally obligate the Starbucks Corporation to list the ingredients of any product including additives, but substantially high levels of potassium are potentially dangerous. According to the American Kidney Fund, high potassium levels can pose a threat to those with kidney problems. Perhaps even more frighteningly, if you drink high quantities of coffee, the adulterated dark roast could be dangerous for anyone.

One cup of normal black coffee contains about 116 milligrams of potassium (per National Kidney Foundation). Have four cups and you're putting yourself into the high range. Tack on the extra 13% you'd be getting by drinking Starbucks Dark French Roast, and you're at a potentially dangerous level for even a healthy person. According to the Cleveland Clinic, too much potassium in the bloodstream, a condition known as hyperkalemia, can damage the heart and even cause a heart attack.

In the aftermath of the announcement, Starbucks responded to the claims, simultaneously acknowledging and dismissing the complaint. In a statement provided to the New York Post, Starbucks wrote, "We do not add potassium to Starbucks Dark French Roast coffee."