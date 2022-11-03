Salt & Straw Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors
From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.
Fortunately for those who enjoy the sweet treat year-round, ice cream companies, such as Salt & Straw, continue to drop new flavors regardless of the month. According to a recent press release, the Oregon-based ice cream brand has revealed its annual fall menu just in time for Thanksgiving.
One Salt & Straw flavor combines musicians, moms, and mango
Officially launching this Friday, November 4, Salt & Straw has uncovered its new seasonal menu (via PDX Food Press). And while last year's flavors of Candied Walnut Cheesecake and Sweet Potato Pie with Double Baked Almond Streusel (per Instagram) were left off the menu this time, there are plenty of mouthwatering options.
This year, the first flavor is Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, a salted butter ice cream topped with folded, buttery rolls. To emulate Thanksgiving's main course, the second flavor is Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce, which includes turkey bacon brittle, thyme, and house-made cranberry sauce. Next up is Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, a variety full of cornbread cookies over sweet cream and honey balsamic vinegar. For vegans, there's the Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie with pumpkin pie ice cream, maple syrup, and gingersnap pie crust.
The final flavor is Mom's Mango Pie, which the Salt & Straw paired up with musician Hrishikesh Hirway to create. It's made of mango puree, cream cheese, caramelized ice cream, and graham cracker crust. According to a press release, the Mom's Mango Pie flavor resembles a recipe from Hirway's late mother. To create the flavor, Hirway worked with Salt & Straw pastry chef Tyler Malek. The dessert is special to Hirway, as it combines his American and Indian heritage. Ultimately, it's a line-up worthy of the Thanksgiving theme.