Costco Fans Are Running To Grab These Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches

They say there are two kinds of people: People who consider ice cream a year-round pleasure, and those who think it's just for summer. Others divide into different categories, like those who love to celebrate the holidays as soon as November 1 hits and others who would rather chill out for a couple of weeks. If you are in both of those first groups, there's a new buzz in town marking the start of the holiday shopping season. More and more retailers are setting up Christmas shop as soon as Halloween decorations are done. Pumpkin spice fades quickly into holiday spice, and as jack-o'-lanterns, witches, and ghosts go into storage, Santa, reindeer, and fake snow come out.

The Christmas retail season has always started early, but it's been creeping up even sooner every year, reports Wirecutter. This time around, it's getting a dramatic boost from retailers concerned about inflation's effects on shopping habits, as well as shoppers trying to purchase gifts before getting slammed with a full-force recession, per Yahoo.

Grocery chains are jumping on the bandwagon, too, getting their speciality holiday items out early to cater to seasonal shoppers looking for food gifts and cozy Christmas treats. Costco, for one, just dropped a frozen treat that's sparked some seriously hot interest.