GBBO's Janusz Took To 10 Downing Street To Discuss #Springrollgate

Cooking competition shows are rife with scandal. On "Hell's Kitchen," Matthew Francis Johnson smuggled in a meat thermometer, according to IMDB. On "Top Chef," Bravo reports that Marcel Vigneron was assaulted and had his head shaved. Then, there's The Great British Bake Off (GBBO), wherein the world was rocked by "Bingate" when Metro says a contestant left another competitor's ice cream out and threw it in the bin. Though this was tragic and devastating, it might be eclipsed by #springrollgate.

Each week, the bakers of GBBO are tasked with a challenge. Sometimes, this means making custard, which brought about its own controversy when it eliminated music teacher Kevin from the show. Other times, it involves making spring rolls, which is how the most recent disaster began. During the competition, Digital Spy claims that the contestants were asked to make eight spring rolls in 80 minutes.

At the end of 80 minutes, each contestant should have had eight spring rolls prepared — but Janusz Domagala, the cheery movie prop collector, ended up making only seven rolls. With this egregious breach of trust, some have said they're unable to sleep (via Twitter). To ease the woes of the world, Domagala has released a statement.