Halo Top Wants To Send An Ice Cream Lover To Rio De Janeiro

Dratted November and its farewell to Daylight Saving Time. With colder weather settling in and an impending lack of sunshine, it's hard not to envy your neighborhood rodents and their upcoming hibernation. And you're not alone in your dislike of this month. According to research by the University of Colorado, one of the most miserable times for Americans is Monday to Friday during November. If only there was a way to add some joy to this otherwise blah month. Thankfully, ice cream company Halo Top has come up with not one, but two ways that just might make your dreary November a tad brighter.

In a press release provided to Mashed, Halo Top revealed that it will be cruising select cities in "#LightenUp trucks" to "serve as literal beacons of light, touring the country to cut through the darkness and give away FREE light ice cream treats to satisfy stress cravings." Yes, free ice cream! That's bound to put a smile on your face. If you're dying to know if your city is on the list and when this magical truck will be making an appearance near you, you can check out Halo Top Creamery's event listings on its Facebook page.

And that's not the only way Halo Top wants brighten up November. The brand also wants to send one lucky individual on a refreshing trip to sunshiny Rio de Janeiro.