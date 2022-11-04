Duff Goldman's Hilarious Method For Consistent Flower Piping

Even if you've never thought about picking up a piping bag in your life, or have been too busy kicking in doors and taking scores to want to make a halfway decent ganache, it's likely that Duff Goldman can turn you around. The "Ace of Cakes" star has such an enthusiasm for baking and is such a master of the craft that even to hear him talk about it is alluring. He has the ability to make anyone fall in love with the sweet dance of sugar and flour.

When Goldman explains how to decorate a cake, he doesn't only provide the way to do a particular decoration, he also teaches how to set up your whole cake decorating system. He teaches you not only what to do with your tools, but how to orient your mind so that you can engage in the sometimes repetitive task of dressing up your baked goods.

In a video posted on Twitter to promote upcoming episodes of "Holiday Baking Championship," the baker begins by explaining how to hold a piping bag, noting how to apply the perfect amount of pressure so you have total control over the icing flow. Goldman advises on the grip of the piping bag, holding it between thumb and index finger. Then, he goes into the mental state he uses when piping decorative flowers, and then the fun begins.