Coca-Cola And Chipotle Profits Skyrocket Despite Record Inflation

Gas pumps, grocery stores, you name it – it seems like everything has gotten more expensive this year, thanks to inflation. In fact, in May, inflation reached 8.6%, a level the U.S. hadn't seen in four decades, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices are a common topic of discussion and a reason for complaints at the dinner table and in workplaces. But inflation hasn't deterred everyone from spending like you might think it would, and companies have noticed.

According to The New York Times, executives from various industries stated that some consumers are still booking flights, staying at hotels, and buying goods. This same trend has been noted with food and beverage companies like Coca-Cola and Chipotle. Coca-Cola's chief executive, James Quincey, confirmed it, noting that customers are buying and drinking Coca-Cola products despite economic challenges.

According to Nasdaq, the soda giant thinks it will see a 14% to 15% rise in organic revenue (which comes from company sales rather than an acquired business, per Investopedia) for all of 2022. That's higher than what Coca-Cola previously expected. Meanwhile, its prices have risen by 14%. A Chipotle news release reported a 13.7% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2021. Its profits soared by about 26%. So how are these companies making such large profits, despite record inflation?